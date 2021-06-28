Elgethun Capital Management Has $589,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.63. The stock had a trading volume of 16,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,997,857. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $200.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $118.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

