Elgethun Capital Management Purchases 505 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 118,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 1.8% of Elgethun Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,901,869,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,013,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 233.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336,489 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,832,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,758,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.78.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $41.24. The stock had a trading volume of 432,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,422,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.31. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

