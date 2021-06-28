Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,433 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $81,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $1,463,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082,728 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,440,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,326,000 after buying an additional 3,561,294 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $136,845,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $132,324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.21.

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total transaction of $3,063,403.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,400,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,983,689,479.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 363,158 shares of company stock valued at $81,195,348 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $230.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $239.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.88. The company has a market cap of $220.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.24.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

