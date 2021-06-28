Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $15,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY opened at $230.22 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $239.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.88. The company has a market capitalization of $220.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.21.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total transaction of $3,063,403.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,400,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,983,689,479.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 363,158 shares of company stock valued at $81,195,348 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

