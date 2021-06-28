Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Reduced by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 231,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $43,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,646.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 132,586.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 258,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,685,000 after purchasing an additional 258,544 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.21.

LLY stock traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $227.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,990,930. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.88. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $239.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $217.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.24.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $20,034,166.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,204,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,093,771,897.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 363,158 shares of company stock worth $81,195,348 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

