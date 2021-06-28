Elixinol Wellness Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) Short Interest Down 96.4% in June

Elixinol Wellness Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the May 31st total of 131,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ELLXF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,164. Elixinol Wellness has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12.

Get Elixinol Wellness alerts:

Elixinol Wellness Company Profile

Elixinol Wellness Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes industrial hemp-based nutraceutical, dietary supplements, and skincare products in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It distributes hemp-derived cannabidiol products under the Elixinol brand. The company was formerly known as Elixinol Global Limited and changed its name to Elixinol Wellness Limited in May 2021.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Elixinol Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elixinol Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.