Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 69.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,002 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $96.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $59.07 and a 12-month high of $99.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

