Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 69.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,002 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $411,979,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 342.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,353,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,048 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 514.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,075,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,833,000 after purchasing an additional 900,113 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 125.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,416,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,786,000 after purchasing an additional 787,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,193,000 after purchasing an additional 767,458 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $96.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.55. The stock has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $59.07 and a 12 month high of $99.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

