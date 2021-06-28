Employees Retirement System of Texas Acquires 26,000 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of Realty Income worth $16,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in O. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 12.8% in the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,117,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,982,000 after purchasing an additional 126,574 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 621.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 26,544 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 373,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,712,000 after buying an additional 29,709 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.11.

Shares of O opened at $68.30 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $56.33 and a 52 week high of $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.30. The company has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.19%.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

