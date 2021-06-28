Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $18.55 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,600 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of Palo Alto Networks worth $18,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total transaction of $491,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,405,441.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.09, for a total value of $3,937,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 855,056 shares in the company, valued at $280,535,323.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,615 shares of company stock worth $13,911,529. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PANW. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.15.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $379.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $355.91. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $219.34 and a one year high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.