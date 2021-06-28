Employees Retirement System of Texas Invests $32.05 Million in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 500,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $32,051,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.32.

INTC stock opened at $56.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $226.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.23. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

