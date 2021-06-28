Employees Retirement System of Texas Reduces Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 344,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $26,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock opened at $86.72 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $89.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.45, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Redburn Partners started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.79.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

