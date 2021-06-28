Employees Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,381,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,941,377 shares during the period. Bain Capital Specialty Finance makes up approximately 0.6% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 5.24% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $49,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Harbor Advisory Corp MA acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,990,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 17.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 784,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after acquiring an additional 116,734 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.8% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 56,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCSF stock opened at $16.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.86. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $16.45.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 74.93%. The business had revenue of $49.83 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.15%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

