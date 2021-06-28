Employees Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $41,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 563.1% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 513,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,105,000 after purchasing an additional 29,642 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 66,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $189.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.92. The stock has a market cap of $175.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.42 and a 52-week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.