Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 60,000 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $19,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 30,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $86.14 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.74.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $4,457,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,511,634.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $6,669,584.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 329,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,723,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 505,282 shares of company stock valued at $40,225,833. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

