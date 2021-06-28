Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELEZF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Endesa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Endesa from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Endesa alerts:

ELEZF traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $27.00. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,072. Endesa has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.13.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2020, its distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,488 square kilometers.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.