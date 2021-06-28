Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target Raised to C$2.00

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ESI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.72.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

TSE:ESI opened at C$2.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.46. The stock has a market cap of C$402.86 million and a PE ratio of -4.27. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.45 and a 1-year high of C$2.50.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.31) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$218.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$243.05 million. On average, analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.