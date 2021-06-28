Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 31,700 SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $668,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,441,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,331,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

In other news, insider Daniel V. Malloy sold 27,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $287,535.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 126,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,250 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

SiriusPoint stock opened at $10.32 on Monday. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.51. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.45. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 27.19%.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

