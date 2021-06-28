Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 131.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 18.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 19.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 7.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 6.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 121,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Agilysys in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,191,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Craig Hallum raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Agilysys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

AGYS stock opened at $55.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.34 and a beta of 1.50. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $64.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.80.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 23.84% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.69 million. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 9,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $527,502.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 681,636 shares in the company, valued at $38,178,432.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $165,896.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,025,896.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,794 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

