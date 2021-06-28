Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 185.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in RadNet were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 26,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

RDNT stock opened at $34.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.05 and a beta of 1.67. RadNet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $36.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $315.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.07 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $761,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 335,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,296,433.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence L. Levitt purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 191,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,586. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RDNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sidoti upped their price target on RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

