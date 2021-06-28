Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Makes New $288,000 Investment in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,117,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after buying an additional 364,754 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 987,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after buying an additional 81,851 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter worth $557,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $6.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 3.45. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.30.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $163.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.11 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $207,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HLX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $6.25) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.