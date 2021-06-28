Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Takes Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,445,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,527 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,954,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,537,000 after purchasing an additional 191,227 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth $14,413,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 257,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth $11,244,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International stock opened at $16.72 on Monday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 3.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.44.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $437.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

OII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

See Also: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.