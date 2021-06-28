Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Black Knight by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Black Knight by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,214,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,855,000 after acquiring an additional 184,743 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Black Knight by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 17,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in Black Knight by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 88,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Black Knight by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKI opened at $78.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.58. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 20.66%. Black Knight’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other Black Knight news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,023,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 13,900 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKI. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

