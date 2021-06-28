Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Analysts at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ENVB stock opened at $2.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.29. Enveric Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $15.04.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Enveric Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enveric Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enveric Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enveric Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Enveric Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various cannabinoid medicines for cancer care. It has a pipeline of development programs for radiodermatitis, glioblastoma multiforme, pruritus, rashes, and dry skin and chemotherapy-induced neuropathy. The company is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

