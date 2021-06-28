EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $861.32 Million

Brokerages forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) will announce $861.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $857.20 million and the highest is $872.70 million. EPAM Systems reported sales of $632.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year sales of $3.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Barclays increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.50.

Shares of EPAM stock traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $521.06. The stock had a trading volume of 192,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,739. The company has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.34, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.38. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $239.61 and a twelve month high of $527.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $475.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total value of $5,696,074.88. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total value of $20,522,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,361,893 shares in the company, valued at $657,630,891.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,948 shares of company stock worth $35,058,199. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 104,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 35,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 257.3% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 42,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,695,000 after acquiring an additional 30,308 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

