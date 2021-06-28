EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 104,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 162.5% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 35,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 257.3% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 42,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,695,000 after acquiring an additional 30,308 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 24.5% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.2% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total value of $1,527,756.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,553.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total value of $20,522,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,361,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,630,891.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,948 shares of company stock valued at $35,058,199. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.50.

NYSE EPAM opened at $523.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $239.61 and a 1 year high of $525.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $475.86. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.34, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.38.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

