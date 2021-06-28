Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) PT Raised to $850.00 at TD Securities

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $800.00 to $850.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $932.00 to $907.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $864.48.

EQIX opened at $783.40 on Thursday. Equinix has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $749.81. The firm has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.42, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

In related news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total value of $7,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total transaction of $142,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

