Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.34.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Shares of EQX stock traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$8.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,450. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 33.61. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$8.73 and a twelve month high of C$17.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.27.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$290.89 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 1.1400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.