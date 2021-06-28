Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) – Wedbush increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of TriState Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.83 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley lifted their price target on TriState Capital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

NASDAQ:TSC opened at $21.23 on Monday. TriState Capital has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $703.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,359,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,467,000 after acquiring an additional 184,781 shares during the period. Stone Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,199,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 27.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,265,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,191,000 after acquiring an additional 271,100 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 1.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,133,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,631,000 after acquiring an additional 16,936 shares during the period. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

