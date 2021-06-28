Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Chesswood Group Limited’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chesswood Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland anticipates that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Chesswood Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Separately, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group from C$11.75 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of TSE:CHW opened at C$13.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 44.36, a current ratio of 46.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 475.85. Chesswood Group has a 12-month low of C$3.60 and a 12-month high of C$13.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.03. The firm has a market cap of C$213.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$26.31 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Gary Souverein acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.78 per share, with a total value of C$35,481.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 320,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,742,071.49. Also, Director Michael Eric Prenzlow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total transaction of C$70,991.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,125 shares in the company, valued at C$683,293.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is an increase from Chesswood Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Chesswood Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.72%.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

