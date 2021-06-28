Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 938,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 58,035 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $67,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 213,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,297,000 after acquiring an additional 14,890 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 376,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,946,000 after acquiring an additional 52,599 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 121,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,529 shares of company stock worth $4,179,674. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential stock opened at $78.57 on Monday. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $82.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

EQR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.31.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.