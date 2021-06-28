Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC reduced its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 90.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 874,999 shares during the quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 31.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

EQR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.31.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $1,567,019.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,529 shares of company stock valued at $4,179,674 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EQR opened at $78.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.27. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $82.05.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.