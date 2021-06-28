ESBC (ESBC) Market Cap Tops $516,647.08

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ESBC has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. ESBC has a total market cap of $516,647.08 and $43,025.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 28,677,270 coins and its circulating supply is 28,397,936 coins. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

