ETFS Morningstar Global Technology ETF (ASX:TECH) Plans Final Dividend of $10.50

ETFS Morningstar Global Technology ETF (ASX:TECH) declared a final dividend on Friday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 10.5028 per share on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from ETFS Morningstar Global Technology ETF’s previous final dividend of $2.62.

