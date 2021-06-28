Ethereum Meta (ETHM) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.74 Million

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Ethereum Meta coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Meta has a total market capitalization of $5.74 million and $3,202.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00055093 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00020332 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $225.78 or 0.00658775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000312 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00039205 BTC.

About Ethereum Meta

Ethereum Meta (ETHM) is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Ethereum Meta Coin Trading

