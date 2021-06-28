EUNO (EUNO) Trading 26.4% Higher Over Last Week

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 23% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. EUNO has a market capitalization of $7.69 million and $1,287.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded 26.4% higher against the US dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.68 or 0.00818406 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,242,455,449 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

