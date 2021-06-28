Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $270.38.

RE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a report on Sunday, March 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

RE traded down $3.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Everest Re Group has a one year low of $193.02 and a one year high of $281.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $261.87.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Everest Re Group will post 25.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.11%.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners grew its position in Everest Re Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,462,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $610,591,000 after purchasing an additional 105,975 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,560,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,802,000 after acquiring an additional 152,267 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,332,000 after buying an additional 81,967 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,276,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $316,249,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 865,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,565,000 after buying an additional 75,191 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

