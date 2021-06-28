Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Evolent Health news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 6,405 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $124,192.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $427,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,650 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVH. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.78.

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $21.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.91. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.38.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $215.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.18 million. On average, analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

