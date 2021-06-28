Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Position Raised by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 1,388.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,457 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 268.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,974,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,240,000 after buying an additional 2,167,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 23.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,517,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,608,000 after buying an additional 1,999,294 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,264.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,385,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after buying an additional 1,283,870 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,899,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,902,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,328,000 after buying an additional 1,177,643 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AQUA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $33.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $33.76. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.17 and a beta of 1.88.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $346.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,404,884. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 10,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $300,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,813 shares of company stock worth $3,802,116. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

