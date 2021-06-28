ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXLS. Bank of America raised shares of ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get ExlService alerts:

NASDAQ EXLS traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,335. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. ExlService has a twelve month low of $57.88 and a twelve month high of $108.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.26.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $261.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.13 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ExlService will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $2,079,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,375,016.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,415 shares of company stock worth $5,086,880. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in ExlService by 2,321.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.