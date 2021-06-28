Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Elgethun Capital Management

Elgethun Capital Management trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 26,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.56.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.19. 163,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,682,494. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

