Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,237 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.07, for a total value of $26,364,711.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.96, for a total value of $83,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,224,267 shares of company stock worth $709,731,162. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC raised their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

Facebook stock opened at $342.98 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $344.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

