Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Lowered by FWL Investment Management LLC

FWL Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 62.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,995 shares during the quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $16,540,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,224,267 shares of company stock valued at $709,731,162. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $1.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $343.00. The stock had a trading volume of 153,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,030,883. The company has a market cap of $972.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $344.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

