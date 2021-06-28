Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $358.14

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $358.14 and last traded at $356.72, with a volume of 1418515 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $341.37.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FB. Cowen raised their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.

Get Facebook alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $16,540,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,224,267 shares of company stock worth $709,731,162 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at $25,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.