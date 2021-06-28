FairGame Market Capitalization Achieves $2.43 Million (FAIR)

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 27th. Over the last seven days, FairGame has traded 37.5% lower against the dollar. One FairGame coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. FairGame has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and $1.28 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FairGame alerts:

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006162 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000097 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00108173 BTC.

About FairGame

FairGame (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . FairGame’s official website is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FairGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FairGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FairGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.