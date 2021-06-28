Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

Farmland Partners has decreased its dividend by 60.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Farmland Partners has a dividend payout ratio of -153.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Farmland Partners to earn $0.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.0%.

FPI opened at $12.45 on Monday. Farmland Partners has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $383.96 million, a PE ratio of -82.99 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.10.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 17.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Farmland Partners will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Farmland Partners from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

