Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 16.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,306 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,290,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,843,000 after buying an additional 254,866 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,062,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,976,000 after buying an additional 154,270 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 8.6% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,329,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,932,000 after buying an additional 104,984 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,253,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,563,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,142,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,882,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FSS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE:FSS opened at $40.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Federal Signal Co. has a 1-year low of $27.29 and a 1-year high of $43.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.55.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

