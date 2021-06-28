Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 2,478 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 14.3% in the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 40,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Sysco by 12.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 40.3% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,853,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,914,000 after purchasing an additional 532,233 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 30,745 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Sysco by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 78,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $77.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of -154.08, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.08. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.38.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.