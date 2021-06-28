Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,916 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 179,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 19,054 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HMC opened at $32.47 on Monday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $33.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. This is an increase from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 43.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Honda Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

