Federated Hermes Inc. Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 75.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,131 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $66,527,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 902,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,590,000 after buying an additional 440,290 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $79,925,000. Impactive Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 793,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,684,000 after buying an additional 197,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 270,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,425,000 after buying an additional 139,435 shares in the last quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABG shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.89.

NYSE ABG opened at $169.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.97. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $216.88. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $1.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Article: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.